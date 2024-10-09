When you think of Vespa, what's the first thing that comes to mind? Cute? Iconic? Timeless Italian design at its finest? Corradino D'Ascanio?

All those things are true, but if you're a certain kind of nerd, you just might be picturing the totally bonkers-looking TAP 150 right now. Maybe you didn't remember its name, but that's OK. Once you've seen it, it's hard to forget.

I mean, look at this thing.

And while you're looking, maybe also take a peek at your bank account and see if you've got a little room to bring this one home, because it's available for sale right now. Apparently the seller ships worldwide, too!

If you're unfamiliar with the Vespa TAP 150, it was every bit the specialized military scooter (TAP stands for Truppo Aero Portate) that the visual suggests. Built by the French licensed Piaggio distributor Ateliers de Construction de Motocycles et d'Automobiles (ACMA) between 1956 and 1959, these were used by two-person teams to parachute drop out of military planes on pallets, allegedly using hay bales as landing cushions.

Once safely on the ground, the Vespa TAPs could roll to their assigned positions and set up to take shots. One person on the team was a shooter, and the other was a loader. They used a tripod to set up the American-made M20 recoilless rifles with which each one was equipped, and were ready to fire.

Despite the attention-grabbing design, they were not intended to be fired while on the scooter. Instead, the scooter was only ever intended to be the most efficient, inexpensive way to get to where it needed to go. They reportedly saw action during the Algerian War.

Only around 600 were ever made, and it's not clear how many still survive in 2024. Certainly not many in good shape, which the seller says this is. This particular unit is a 1956 one, and the seller says the engine is in good condition and is not seized. They also say it's not rusty, but of course a discerning and serious buyer might want to see for themselves before any money changes hands.

It's currently for sale in France, with the price only listed as "contact us." Always a good sign if you're after saving a bit of money!