When you get to the level of someone like Pedro Acosta or Oscar Piastri, it's safe to say that you're probably pretty good at your race craft. But while MotoGP and Formula One might both be considered pinnacles of motorsports, they're very different sports.

And just because you're fast on two wheels doesn't guarantee you'll be fast on four.

That's the intrigue that Quad Lock presented with its latest challenge. The phone and action cam mount accessory company sponsors both Pedro Acosta and Oscar Piastri, so it brought both racers to the Brignoles Karting Loisir facility in France for a one-of-a-kind challenge.

While you'd be hard-pressed to find a current F1 driver who didn't spend a good chunk of their childhood kart racing, the same can't be said of MotoGP racers like Acosta. So when he arrived at the course, he was eager to learn, but definitely at something of a disadvantage.

Although Piastri says it's been years since he raced shifter karts, his combined previous karting experience, along with his current Formula One experience (he's running fourth in the 2024 driver's championship after winning his very first race in Baku), sure seem like a significant advantage over Acosta.

And while Piastri hasn't been to the Brignoles circuit before, either, he at least has some idea of how to look at the course for the best lines, which are different on four wheels than they are on two.

So, to make things a little more interesting, the session starts out with Piastri doing some lead-follow exercises with Acosta to show him the ropes. For his part, Acosta is absolutely game to learn.

We get a little trackside insight into how the two racers look at things before, during, and after the practice session. There's also a surprise appearance by one of modern F1's elder statesmen, which I won't ruin here but which should put a smile on the face of many a longtime F1 fan.

Finally, it's time for the actual time trial, and Piastri says he'll be suitably impressed if Acosta can manage to set a time that's within a second of his own, given his lack of experience.

How does Acosta fare? You'll have to watch the video to find out, but I will say that if you're a racing fan, it doesn't disappoint.