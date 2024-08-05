Off the top of your head, do you have an idea of how far 500 meters is?

Doing a little conversion magic because I live in the US (where we don't believe in the metric system), and it's approximately 1,640.42 feet. That's just over a quarter of a mile.

I'm going to guess that you wouldn't like any motorcycle you own to be dragged that far. That goes double if the 'dragging' is actually being pushed so hard your bike makes sparks because some jerkwad plowed into you on the road.

Yet that's exactly what happened to one delivery rider in Rawang, Selangor, Malaysia. It's a place where two-wheeled transportation is life, though there are also plenty of cars around.

Including the Honda HRV in this video, which passersby seem to believe was being piloted by a drunk driver. Given the fact that the front right tire is also missing, and that they seem to completely not notice (or care) that they're shoving a little 125 along so hard it's making sparks, that's probably not a bad assumption.

The rider was reportedly able to jump off their bike, so they're relatively OK. But their bike sure isn't.

Unsurprisingly, since this Facebook user posted the video, commenters immediately wanted to see the driver punished severely, and also called for their license to be taken away.

I mean, obviously. Just about the only situation that could even remotely excuse this behavior would be if the HRV driver had a medical emergency that made them lose control of the vehicle. And even then, it would just be a different kind of horrifying situation.

In any case, we're glad the rider is apparently OK, and hope they're able to have their bike replaced soon.

What would you do if you were in this situation, either as the unlucky rider who got hit, or as one of the many road users who tried to get the HRV to stop? Let us know in the comments, and stay safe out there (even if other traffic is clearly doing its best to harm you).