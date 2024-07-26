I can't tell you if riding a snowmobile through Yellowstone National Park is good or bad or even the best way to see it. But RideApart's Executive Editor, Jonathon Klein, does just that,

"I’ve been to Yellowstone before. It sucked... Leaving the park, I felt sort of hollow from the experience. I didn’t feel the need to come back as humanity ruined the experience. That all changed thanks to a Ski-Doo trip through the park this winter. I hesitate to write this, as it may ruin something that was beyond beautiful and quiet, but I hope more people get to experience Yellowstone this way, as it’s the only way you ever should."

So, the bottom line from the guy I trust the most about the outdoors is, don't bother exploring Yellowstone National Park unless you've got a snowmobile. The problem is, even if you have a snowmobile and can get to Yellowstone, you're not necessarily allowed to use it.

Each year, there's a lottery, and the winners are given permits to use their snowmobiles in Yellowstone. From August 1st, you can apply for the 2024-2025 winter lottery for permits without a commercial guide, so you'll want to follow this link to apply and remember you can apply from August 1-31.

If you're successful, you'll find out by early September, but if you're not, don't worry because you'll get a second chance.

Unclaimed or canceled permits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis from October 1st. So don't wait around if you're eager to play in the powder. But even if you're unlucky in getting your hands on a permit the second time around, cancellations occur throughout the season, so you should check the website for openings.

If you're already planning you're dream Yellowstone getaway on a sled, there are a few things to keep in mind. Firstly, trips can last for a maximum of three days, permits cost $40 per day, and there's a $6 application fee. Secondly, permit holders need to be at least 18 years of age, and snowmobile operators must have completed the free online Yellowstone Snowmobile Education Certification program and hold a state-issued driver's license.

We know Klein is dying to send his Garmin off the charts again, but the question is, who amongst you would join him? Let us know in the comments.