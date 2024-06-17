Every once in a while, you see a custom build that just stops you in your tracks.

Whether that's because you can't believe someone made it, or it's the best or worst thing you ever saw, it might even have made you forget to breathe for just a second. I can't speak for everyone, but I think that Milkjug might just be one of those things for a lot of people.

Hayabusa swaps are pretty common, as the engines are reasonably plentiful, and they represent an excellent power-to-weight ratio proposition if you can get all the other pieces of the puzzle to fall into place.

Clearly, you have to think about how you're going to shift the thing (take the gearbox from the bike, develop alternate powertrain plans to fit your application, etc.) You also have to think about all the torque it's going to make, and whether your existing project can handle it.

Do you need to reinforce the chassis?

Do you need to reinforce the chassis?

Maybe you need a new subframe, pal.

No, really.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

The car you see in this video is actually, we're told, Milkjug Version 2.0. Why V2.0? That's because the first one (which only [only, ha] made 300 HP) tried very hard to twist the frame during operation. The stock chassis simply wasn't built to cope with all the torque that engine was producing, even though that engine had been retrieved from a race bike and therefore, was at least a little tired already before it found its new home in Milkjug 1.0.

The Hayabusa engine in Milkjug 2.0 has been thoroughly rebuilt and now makes 400 horsepower (exact torque figure not given). Having learned from past mistakes, though, the chassis has also been reinforced. Builder Eric also removed the rear bumper and gave it a custom subframe, as well as a dual chain drive setup.

Did we also fail to mention that there's a junior drag parachute on the back? Well, there is.

The thing apparently wants to wheelie almost every time you take off from a dead stop. It looks both hilarious and terrifying to drive.

Would you try it if you could? Or do you just hope you see this little moo machine in person at an event sometime in the future? Let us know in the comments.