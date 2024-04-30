Harley-Davidson is gearing up for the biggest celebration for its European enthusiasts this year. Scheduled for June 6 to 9, 2024, the European Harley Owners Group Rally will head over to the picturesque landscape of Senigallia, Italy.

And at the event, motorcycle enthusiasts from all walks of life are welcome to take part in the merriment, as the event is open to all and entrance for motorcyclists is free.

According to Harley, the European HOG Rally usually draws more than 50,000 enthusiasts and Bar and Shield loyalists, not just from across Europe, but from all over the world. And despite being an all-American icon, the 30th edition of the European HOG Rally will have an Italian twist, particularly with lots of Italian food, music, shopping, and entertainment for all the participants.

While partying and enjoying lots of food and drinks is at the core of any HOG Rally, the bikes still take center stage. As such, Harley is letting enthusiasts and potential customers experience the Pan America 1250 Special in a guided off-road tour care of the Di Traverso - Adventouring academy. Dakar rider Joan Pedrero will also be in attendance, showing off his skills, as well as the capabilities of the Harley Pan America.

H-D has also announced that it has collaborated with none other than Deus Ex Machina to bring custom styling and immersive moto culture to the event. There will also be a Custom Bike Show, and the Iconic Harley-Davidson Parade showcasing numerous custom builds from the region.

If anyone reading this is thinking of booking a trip to Italy to join in on the HOG Rally fun, well then you’re gonna want to book your accommodations ASAP. You can do so by visiting the official accommodations page of the event’s booking partner. You can also purchase Rally Packs and learn more about the event via Harley-Davidson’s official website.

Big events like the European HOG Rally are definitely tons of fun and worth traveling for. Not only are they a gathering of like-minded individuals, but they’re also an in-depth glimpse into the motorcycle culture of a specific region, in this case Italy.