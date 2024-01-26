For the past couple of decades, Lazareth Motors has built some of the wildest machines the world has ever seen. There was the Ferrari-powered quad way back in the day. There was the Amphibie. There was the LM 847, and later the LM 410. And of course, we can't forget the LMV 496, also called La Moto Volante (the Flying Bike).

And now, as of January 2024, Lazareth Motors has announced that it's shutting the doors to its workshop.

In a statement that Lazareth Motors posted on both its official Instagram and its Facebook, company founder Ludovic Lazareth penned a heartfelt message to his international fanbase. The message is written in French, but a translation reads:

As Long As There Are Dreams

"25 years ago, I threw myself body and soul into much more than a profession; a real reason for living. The construction of vehicles, mainly cars and motorcycles, which stood out for their design, their technical conception, their performance," it begins.

"I worked on it 365 days a year, 15 hours a day, sleeping above the workshop so as not to create a filter between my dreams and reality, as a way of being in direct contact with my creations. Allowing me to follow through on the craziest ideas, the most daring projects, the most complex projects."

"It was not easy; far from it, because we explored and experimented with many things, anticipating the future. Imagining innovative solutions. Driven by passion, I always moved forward with my head on the handlebars, leading my team into a frenzied pace and extraordinary mechanical odysseys," Lazareth wrote.

Then came the announcement.

"At 55, it is time to take a break, and I find myself forced, for multiple reasons, to announce the closure of the workshop. However, the spirit that drives Lazareth Auto Moto is intact, lively, conquering, as much as my desire to create in a new format, to be defined," he continued.

"I would like to thank from the bottom of my heart everyone who accompanied me during this first quarter of a century: my parents and their unwavering support, my relatives and loved ones who encouraged me on a daily basis, my team, my clients, my suppliers and technical partners, the certification services, the journalists and photographers who gave visibility to my work, all those, including thousands of fans, who gave me wings and allowed me to live a waking dream."

"See you soon, for new adventures, and for dreams to live...

Ludovic Lazareth"

A visit to the official Lazareth website as of January 26, 2024 yields the following error message:

Lazareth Motors website screencap, captured January 26, 2024

It's the end of era for sure. We wish everyone at Lazareth Motors the best of luck in their future endeavors.