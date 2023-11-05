Nicky Hayden was a Tissot ambassador, and one of the models that was created to honor his career is up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions. The watch is one of a number of models that was released by the Swiss luxury watchmaker, and it hails from 2007.

One of 11,111 units produced (an homage to Hayden’s number at the time), the T-Race chronograph was the base model that Tissot used to create the special edition timepiece. At the time of its release, Hayden was fresh off his success in the 2006 MotoGP Championship, and the limited run of watches was produced to celebrate his victory.

Tissot was very fond of Hayden, releasing a watch pretty much every year after he signed on in 2006. Following that, the Swiss watchmaker kept churning out special-edition timepieces until his tragic death in 2017.

Gallery: Nicky Hayden - Tissot T-Race Watch For Sale

7 Photos

As the first limited-edition watch bearing Hayden’s mark, the watch is numbered 4,683 out of 11,111. It comes with its original box and papers, with Tissot’s Certificate of Authenticity stating: “In a world where precision and timing are key, Nicky Hayden, the 2006 MotoGP World Champion, certainly knows the importance of counting every second. no surprise therefore that, as Tissot’s ambassador, a dedicated World Champion signature watch should be created for him, with a carbon-fibre dial and bearing his new 2007 race number “ONE” engraved on the case-back with his signature.”

The watch that was used to create this special piece is Tissot’s T-Race quartz chronograph. It features a steel case with a diameter of 41 millimeters, and it features an orange rubber strap that has been sized for a seven-inch wrist. Apart from that, the other technical specifications and design features of this watch include 100-meter water resistance (330 feet), a G10.211 calibre with chronograph functions, a carbon fiber dial, and a date complication with a magnifier at three o’clock. The dial is also specifically inlaid with markers and fonts that are in keeping with the Hayden theme, mixed in with the T-Race’s motorsports theme.

As for the other details of this lot, the seller is located in Purmerend, Netherlands, and it’s being offered with a bill of sale only. At the time of writing, the current bid for this watch is set at $669 USD, and it will go to the highest bidder on November 8, 2023, at 10:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST).