The 2023 China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition took place from September 15 through 18 at the Chongqing International Expo Center, and manufacturers of course brought their latest and greatest bikes to display. One of those bikes is particularly stirring international interest so far, though, and that’s the latest from Changjiang.

Changjiang is well known for its sidecar motorcycles, which it’s been producing for decades. Fans of the BMW R71-based vintage Ural and Dnepr sidecar rigs are likely also familiar with the CJ750—and the CJ, in that case, was short for Changjiang. It’s continued to make other sidecar models besides that one, including the Dynasty and Pekin Express. So far, boxers and parallel twins have been the brand’s primary engine types.

We’re not here to talk about either of those today, though. Instead, we’re here to talk about the newest sidecar rig that Changjiang just unveiled at the 2023 CIMA show. It’s called the V 750 Defender and it, uh—it bears a striking resemblance to something. From the V-twin at its heart to the styling, it looks an awful lot like a Moto Guzzi V85TT that’s been outfitted with a sidecar.

Claimed power is 48 kilowatts (about 64 horsepower) at 6,300 rpm, alongside 60 newton-meters (about 44 pound-feet) of torque at 4,900 rpm. It’s mated to a five-speed gearbox that also offers a reverse gear, which is extremely helpful when you’re piloting a sidecar rig.

This machine is ride-by-wire, and comes with features including cruise control, ABS at all three wheels, traction control, a 7-inch TFT display up front, USB charging, and a 12V outlet in the sidecar. Shocks are by KYB, and the brakes are by J. Juan.

While Changjiang does sell some of its motorbikes—including its sidecar rigs—outside of China, it’s not yet clear what the company’s plans are for the V 750 Defender. As of late September 2023, the company has a robust presence in multiple countries across Europe, including Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Spain, the UK, Ireland, Italy, and France.

It’s also worth noting that Moto Guzzi currently offers its full line of motorcycles for sale in China—including the V85TT. In the past, the Piaggio Group has vigorously and assiduously defended its copyrights in courts of law—including pursuing scooter designs that it felt infringed upon Vespa designs. We don’t know what’s going to happen in this case, but it might be worth keeping an eye on in the future.