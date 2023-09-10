If you have a few minutes, check this video out. There is nothing like a nice twisty road on two wheels, on a nice sunny day, and with a confident rider on board. The key to unlocking more confidence is to go beyond basics and adopt a strategy to minimize fear and maximize your enjoyment.

“Changing our strategy” is key. You may encounter people leaning over a lot in corners, emulating MotoGP or WSBK riders, and doing all sorts of things like charging the entrance, getting hard on the brakes, and upsetting the bike in general. There are ways to boost your confidence, and all you need is a shift in perspective.

Canyon Chasers on YouTube goes into detail with multiple camera angles to illustrate several points in his strategy. This video is not about cornering faster. It's about gaining more confidence on a public road. It’s easy to get things a little twisted when it comes to riding, especially when grouped with other riders. Riding your own ride at a speed that is comfortable for you is the first step. Cornering faster is a process, not a requirement, but gaining confidence is a must-learn skill.

First off, don’t go into a corner faster than you need to. You don’t want to charge at a corner without knowing exactly what is on the other side. Even if you’ve taken it many times, a public road is still a public road, and there could be danger waiting for you at the start, midway, or at the end of a bend.

Vision is one of the first keys that you need to unlock more cornering confidence. Getting your eyes up is the first step, and looking through a corner is something that is also taught to many riders who are just starting out. Looking at your front wheel won’t do you any favors, especially even if a bend has a blind entry.

Get on and off the brakes slowly. You can trail brake into corners as long as it is done properly. If you brake hard and late in a straight line, and release it right before you tip in, the suspension might not be in the most optimal position to tip in stably. You can get on the brakes earlier, with less pressure, and release it to keep your suspension and your tires grip and ready to turn. This may also cause "overslowing," but to mitigate that, check your vision. Find your corner exit sooner.

Then, of course, there is the riding line. On a curvy road, it’s all about getting your bike pointed in the right direction as soon as possible and positioning yourself on the road to get you accelerating quickly once again.

“The exit is the only thing that matters.” You can go slower in a corner. It’s better to build the confidence that you have in order to get through a corner safely and confidently. Going faster and getting lower in your lean is the byproduct of a good cornering strategy.