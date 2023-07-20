We’re now in part two of the build series. So Brick House Builds is building a place to build motorcycles, and have room for other activities as well. The series graduates onto its second installment, just a while after the first video was posted.

About a month ago, the Brick House Builds YouTube channel posted a video, commemorating, announcing, and celebrating its new headquarters. What we got in the first episode was a tour of the place, and the plans that were being cooked up were ambitious, and a lot of work was slated to be done. Well, it’s about a month out now, and now we’ve got a project update for Brick House Build’s Ultimate Motorcycle Shop.

So we start out with a bunch of furniture. A sink, tables, chairs, and corrugated steel sheets. Lockers for riding gear? Great, new paint in the garage? Sweet. Lots of clutter? You bet! The place is still a little rough, but things are slowly and surely coming together. A bit of tidying up later, and it’s on to boarding up the place. Great to see care and attention to detail going into the place, but it’s also great to see that there are other things to look forward to in the next episode, such as the pieces of art that are rolled up and just begging to be displayed at the shop.

Other than that, however, and just like any wrench-addicted motorcyclist, the prospect of a new build distracts a bit from the main project. It’s also interesting to note that there are also builds in progress going on as this new place is getting put up. One of the projects is a Suzuki Bandit 1200, and it’s looking pretty sweet even with attention divided.

What’s next for Brick House Builds? Probably a build update on the Bandit, but the rest of the shop should come together soon enough. Perhaps we’ll see those pieces of art hung on the wall sometime soon, if not sooner.