From July 13 to 16, 2023, expect an impressive lineup of past and present MotoGP heroes and legends who’ll all conquer the renowned hillclimb event at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Ducati will bring a trio of riders from the MotoGP paddock. Reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia will be joined by teammate Enea Bastianini on both Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, popular wildcard and test rider Michele Pirro will kick off the festivities on Thursday and Friday.

The orange corner features Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, commencing their weekend with long-time test rider Mika Kallio on Thursday and Friday. South African rider Brad Binder, a strong contender for the 2023 Championship, will take the reins over the weekend for the Austrian marque.

GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 will have a thrilling Thursday and Friday as Pol Espargaro makes his much-awaited return to the saddle. Espargaro's return follows a quick visit to Assen, where he surprised his team. Rookie teammate Augusto Fernandez will take over on Saturday and Sunday, debuting at the event while continuing to impress in his MotoGP journey.

Aprilia Racing will also be present, with test rider Lorenzo Savadori fresh from his wildcard appearance at Assen, taking on the Hill on Thursday and Friday. The CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team, part of the Noale contingent, will see Miguel Oliveira, a multiple MotoGP winner, riding on Saturday, and teammate Raul Fernandez taking the reins on Sunday.

LCR Honda, the winners of the Americas GP, will round out the MotoGP heroes at the festival. Although Alex Rins will be absent due to his recovery from a crash at Mugello, their iconic livery will still be showcased, joining in the festivities and conquering the hillclimb.

In addition to the current grid, the festival will host a legendary lineup of iconic figures who have shaped the sport. The icons who will be participating in the event include Giacomo Agostini, Mick Doohan, Freddie Spencer, Casey Stoner, Kevin Schwantz, Wayne Gardner, Kenny Roberts Jr, Alex Crivillé, and Randy Mamola.