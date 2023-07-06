New Chinese Manufacturer PFMoto Debuts The Starship 6 Tourer

In 2022, a new motorcycle manufacturer from China emerged. Paifang Moto, or PFMoto, as it was called, previously released some low-resolution renderings of a futuristic touring machine. Back then, we knew the company had some affiliations with Lifan, as well as the Geely Group, the umbrella company of the likes of Qianjiang, Benelli, and Keeway.

Since releasing the renderings in 2022, not much was heard about PFMoto. A lot of us shrugged it off as just another Chinese brand pumping out a new concept motorcycle that would never make it to reality. Nevertheless, it seems that PFMoto has pulled through, as the company has pulled the covers off the Starship 6, a modern touring motorcycle that has clearly "borrowed" some styling cues from a popular motorcycle.

This "popular motorcycle" I'm referring to is the Honda Gold Wing, as the PFMoto Starship 6 seems to be a shrunken version of Honda's top-tier tourer. It even has similarly styled side panniers that are built into the bike's bodywork. There's also a huge top case right behind the passenger back rest. Of course, the bike also has a large windscreen for adequate wind protection. On the ergonomics side of the equation, the Starship 6 features a low saddle, upright handlebars, and forward controls. These give the rider a relaxed, cruiser-like riding position ideal for long rides.

Interestingly, however, PFMoto hasn't opted for a powerful, torquey engine for the Starship 6. Instead, it's fitted with a rather lackluster 573cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected V-Twin engine. With 60 horsepower on tap, it pumps out less than half that of the Honda Gold Wing, and its engine is a measly one-third the size of Honda's high-end touring machine. Tipping the scales at 280 kilograms, it's undeniably lighter than the Gold Wing, but is still heavy for a bike of this displacement. As such, we can probably expect some pretty sluggish performance from this tourer.

In terms of technology, it's clear that PFMoto has ambitions of playing in the big leagues, as the Starship 6 flaunts some pretty impressive features. It gets an electronically adjustable windscreen, as well as a full-color TFT instrument cluster. Like the big tourers in the mainstream market, PFMoto has fitted the Starship 6 with Bluetooth connectivity and loud speakers, in case you wanted to blast your music as you ride.

With all that on the table, it's highly unlikely that the Starship 6 will ever make its way outside of the Chinese market. The bike is simply too heavy and underpowered to be competitive in the U.S. and European markets. Nevertheless, in China, the wannabe Gold Wing has been priced at the equivalent of just $4,000 USD.