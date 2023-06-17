In an exciting development, Royal Enfield has announced the launch of its exclusive Local Assembly Unit and CKD facility in Nepal. Teaming up with the Triveni Group, this move signifies a significant step forward for the company's business in the SAARC region, solidifying its commitment to Nepal.

More middleweights to come, this time, assembled by Nepalese expertise. The brand-new facility, situated in Birgunj, becomes Royal Enfield's fifth CKD assembly unit worldwide, joining the ranks of Brazil, Thailand, Colombia, and Argentina. These units complement the existing manufacturing and ancillary facilities located in Tamil Nadu, India.

B Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield, expressed the brand's global aspirations while congratulating the team on the new CKD facility in Nepal. "Our goal has always been to expand the middleweight motorcycle segment on a global scale, and in recent years, we've achieved tremendous success with our international operations."

"We remain committed to bringing our internationally acclaimed lineup of stunning motorcycles and unparalleled motorcycling experiences to passionate riders in Nepal," added Govindarajan.

Royal Enfield has established itself as a key player in the middleweight motorcycle segments across many territories such as the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia-New Zealand, among many others spread across several continents. With the strategic placement of the brand’s CKD facilities, RE can station itself well for its ambitious goals and expansion plans for the global market. Royal Enfield sees growth in the Nepalese market, looking to take a significant chunk out of the market that experienced 1.7 million units per year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the market confidently bouncing back, the Indian motorcycle maker’s looking to capitalize on the potential growth. Projections for the market’s growth are pinned in the 10 to 15 percent range.

With an initial assembly capacity of 20,000 units per year, the new facility will primarily focus on the local assembly of the new Classic 350 and the Scram 411 motorcycles. Royal Enfield is poised to cater to the rising demand for high-quality motorcycles in Nepal, providing enthusiasts with access to their renowned lineup and ensuring exceptional motorcycling experiences for riders across the country.

It’s rather appropriate that the Himalayan Scram 411’s going to be assembled in the home of the Himalayan mountain range. With that, it’ll be interesting to see RE’s growth and development in the Nepalese market, in addition to how Enfield’s going to incorporate the new facility into its global strategy.