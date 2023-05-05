Aprilia satellite squad RNF Racing Team just can’t catch a break. In the 2023 season opener at Portugal’s Algarve International Circuit, local hero Miguel Oliveira suffered damage to his hip tendons after Repsol Honda rider Marc Marquez crashed into him in the opening laps. Number 88 sat out both the Argentinian GP and the Grand Prix of the Americas to nurse his injuries.

When MotoGP returned to Europe for the Spanish Grand Prix on April 30, 2023, the series medical staff finally declared Oliveira fit to race. Sadly, his health status didn’t remain positive for long. In the opening lap of the Sunday Grand Prix, Ducati VR46 rider Marco Bezzechi and Yamaha Factory rider Fabio Quartararo came together at turn two. The contact sent the 2021 MotoGP Champion sliding into the gravel pit, collecting the RNF Aprilia rider along the way.

Fortunately for Quartararo, he escaped without serious injury and even participated in the restarted race. On the flip side, MotoGP medical staff initially diagnosed Oliveira with a dislocated shoulder. Only later did the team learn that the 28-year-old rider also sustained a fractured humerus.

"After a dislocated left shoulder was detected at the circuit's medical center and the shoulder was repositioned, subsequent examinations at the Jerez de la Frontera hospital showed a small fracture in the humerus of the left shoulder,” revealed RNF Racing Team. “Miguel will do further checks during the week.”

As the satellite outfit anticipates Oliveira’s injury requiring surgery, he remains doubtful for the French GP on May 14, 2023. Oliveira’s teammate didn’t escape the Spanish Grand Prix unscathed either. Raul Fernandez suffered from compartment syndrome throughout the weekend, especially during the Premier Class race on Sunday.

“I couldn't stop the bike, I couldn't feel my right hand,” admitted Fernandez. “It's impossible to ride like that.”

As a result, Fernandez will undergo surgery to address the issue but should make a full recovery in time for the French round.