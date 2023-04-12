First Royal Enfield Electric Prototype Expected To Break Cover In 2023

The words "electric" and "retro" don't usually belong in the same sentence, especially when it comes to motorcycles. This, however, hasn't stopped certain manufacturers from coming up with electric motorcycles with retro inspirations. A good example of this is Royal Enfield, who previously announced that it was developing its very first electric motorcycle.

Now, naturally, an electric motorcycle will never be able to exude the same charm and riding sensation as that of a thumpy single-cylinder, or a burly parallel-twin, but it can make up for this when it comes to styling, and ultimately, fit and finish. Royal Enfield is known precisely for this, and while its bikes aren't exactly as well-polished as those fo Triumph and Ducati, they do offer a similar aesthetic to your Thruxtons, Bonnevilles, and Scramblers, but at a fraction of the price.

Now, in the case of electric motorcycles, little is known about the specifics of Royal Enfield's upcoming EV. What we do know, however, is that Enfield is gearing up to ramp up its production. More specifically, the company has recently acquired a new 60-acre parcel of land in Cheyyar near Chennai, where a new, cutting-edge production facility is set to be constructed. Reports from multiple Indian motoring publications suggest that Enfield's first EV will eventually manufactured in this facility.

At present, Royal Enfield's EV is undergoing development in its exisitng Vallam Vadagal plant. In fact, a dedicated production line has been set up precisely for RE's EV range. In the future, Royal Enfield is expected to setup yet another facility through Stark Motor, a Spanish EV firm Royal Enfield recently acquired. Chances are that Stark's technology will play a major role in the development of Royal Enfield's upcoming EV line.

It's a well known fact that Royal Enfield is in no rush to produce its electric vehicle range, as the brand has emphasized that it wants "to get it right the first time." This probably means that the models will have to be built to exacting standards, and somehow manage to carry the brand's retro-inspired legacy into the electric age. In the meantime, the new facility in Cheyyar will also be tooled to produce RE's existing model range leading up to 2025. After which, depending on the demand, it can be configured to produce EVs.