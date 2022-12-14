Winter beckons in the Northern Hemisphere. That seasonal shift signals most motorcyclists in cold climes to tuck away their two-wheelers and break out the battery tenders (if they haven’t already). For some, winter storms make way for a slightly different brand of fun: snowmobiles. But what if you could ride the same machine year-round?

That’s exactly what Daymak set out to do with its new Combat Ebike. The Canadian electric bicycle manufacturer equips its dual-purpose off-roader with a 4800WH lithium battery and a 5,000W brushless DC motor. That combo powers the Combat to a 70 km/h (44 mph) top speed and an 80-kilometer (50-mile) range. When it’s time to plug in, the removable power pack recharges in 3.5 hours.

With 14 kW (19 horsepower) on tap, the model can climb inclines up to 35 degrees. That’s not Combat’s headlining trick, though. As soon as the snow starts sticking, users can convert the Ebike to an electric snowmobile in one hour (according to Daymak).

“The Combat ebike has been tested extensively in the Canadian wilderness over the last 3 years,” revealed Daymak president Aldo Baiocchi. “Designed and tested by Steven Foster in Quebec, it can handle and fight any terrain or incline. You can ride all year long; snow or dirt!”

Daymak debuts the first 100 Combat units in a Founders edition trim. Starting at $13,995, the Founders edition comes with what Daymak calls “extra bonuses” and delivers in June, 2023. If you’re willing to wait until Q4 2023, however, the Deluxe version will retail for $14,999. Daymak dealers will offer additional packages once the Combat hits showroom floors.

“This is part of the evolution at Daymak, to become a full fledge designer and manufacturer of great products,” Baiocchi added. “With over 20 years of experience, we now have the know-how, distribution, marketing, service, and parts to completely build and create such an amazing product as the Combat Ebike.”