Are you thinking of attending the 2023 Erzbergrodeo in Styria, Austria? If so, then you’ll be pleased to learn that organizers of the 27th edition of Erzbergrodeo are apparently planning not to raise the entry fee if you register in the 2022 calendar year.

What if you just want to spectate, and aren’t interested in actually participating? There’s good news for you, as well. Both regular spectator passes and VIP passes will retain the same 2022 pricing once registration opens—which should happen in November, 2022.

For those interested in participating, just 1,500 starting places will be available once again. The 2023 Erzbergrodeo event runs from June 8 through 11, and will be part of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship once more.

Registration officially opens for 2023 on November 7, 2022 at 9 a.m. local time, via the official website which we’ll link in our Sources. Fees vary based on which type of registration you wish to purchase, and the VAT is included. Prices start at 10 Euros for Endurocross registration, and range up to 380 Euros for the Blakläder Iron Road Prologue & Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Main Race (Red Bull Hare Scramble).

These fees will remain the same through December 31, 2022, but may change after that point (though it’s not certain whether they will definitely rise with the new year). If you pre-register for all three days, but do not end up qualifying for the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Main Race, you will be able to receive a 40 Euro refund on Sunday of the event, which you can retrieve at the race office between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Please be aware that it is possible to withdraw your entry once you have officially registered, and most of your money will be refunded. However, a cancellation fee of 60 Euros will be charged before April 26, 2023. After that date, no entry fees will be refunded.

There’s one exception, and that’s the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo COVID 19 Guarantee, which offers a 100 percent money-back guarantee if there is a COVID-related cancellation or highest-level travel to enter Austria at the time of the event. In either case, entrants’ full fees will be refunded, with no cancellation fees charged.