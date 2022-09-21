Are you familiar with the Bike Experience USA? If you’re not, then you may want to know more about its mission. If you’re a disabled motorcycle enthusiast—or you know a disabled motorcycle enthusiast—it's a really cool thing that this 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is doing.

It’s a frustrating thing when something happens and you suddenly can’t ride like you used to. From spinal cord injuries to strokes to amputations, the Bike Experience is here to help disabled riders find ways to make accommodations for these life changes—and show them that they can still ride, with a little skill modification.

The organization was founded in 2016 by Michael Petrosini, who had previously spent time in the U.K. with the original Bike Experience charity, founded in 2011 by rider Talan Skeels-Piggins after he became paralyzed from the chest down. After several years, he was back to doing track days in the U.K. and teaching other disabled riders how they could reclaim this important part of themselves, too.

That inspiration has only grown, as Petrosini founded the U.S. branch of the Bike Experience just a few years later. In 2020, TBEXUSA started doing track days with some of its program graduates, and in 2022, a mixed team of disabled and abled riders with TBEXUSA have been competing in the N2/WERA Endurance/Relay racing series.

The organization held a handful of events at Warminster Community Park in Warminster, Pennsylvania in 2022. As of September, 2022, the year’s schedule of events has completed for the season. However, anyone interested in learning more, participating, and supporting The Bike Experience USA can reach out to the team via its website. We’ll include a link in our Sources so you can get in touch.

Yamaha Champ School recently teamed up with TBEXUSA to do some training at Pittsburgh International Race Complex, which is where this video was shot. It’s a testament to the dedication and tenacity of every rider who has found a way to get back up and ride again, in the face of incredible odds. It’s an amazing thing that they’re doing, and surely an inspiration to many riders around the world.