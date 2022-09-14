On September 13, 2022, Zero Motorcycles took both the electric and adventure markets by storm with the 2023 DSR/X. While the brand’s first e-ADV hogged all the attention, its SR/F and SR/S quietly went about their business. The naked bike and sportbike models were shiny new toys in 2020 and 2021 (respectively), but that doesn’t mean Zero isn’t improving both platforms in 2023.

While the DSR/X hit the electric scene with an off-road-capable chassis and touring-friendly amenities, the adventurer also pushed Zero’s technology even further. A new ZF 17.3 kWh power pack now mates to the company’s tried-and-true ZF 75-10 motor. Of course, Zero’s rising electric tide elevates all its top-tier models, and the 2023 SR/F and SR/S now come outfitted with the large-capacity battery in stock form.

Gallery: 2023 Zero SR/F and SR/S

6 Photos

In the DSR/X, that electric drivetrain nets up to 180 city miles, 85 highway miles, and 115 combined miles. Surprisingly, the naked and sportbike improve upon those numbers with a 187-mile city range, a 93-mile highway estimate, and a 124-mile combined claim. The DSR/X favors torque with 166 lb-ft paired with 100 horsepower, while the two sportier options prize ponies with 110 horses and 140 lb-ft of torque.

Just like the electric adventure bike, the SR/F and SR/S accessories catalog includes Zero’s 6 kW Rapid Charger. All three models regain 95-percent battery capacity with 10 hours of Level 1 charging, two hours of Level 2 charging, and one hour of 6 kW Rapid Charging. Unfortunately, Zero won’t offer the optional 20.9 kWh Power Tank on the SR/S nor the SR/F, which pushes city range to 220 miles on the DSR/X.

For 2023, the SR/F will sport a black and gold livery and retail for $23,795. The SR/S, on the other hand, will start at $23,995 and come with an asphalt gray and cyan color scheme. The 2023 models are now available at Zero dealers around the country.