Royal Enfield Introduces Dazzling New Colors For The Meteor 350

When Royal Enfield introduced the Meteor 350, it brought the cruiser riding experience to the masses, as well as to those, for whatever reason, found bigger, more powerful two-wheelers too daunting to try. With its no-frills design, approachable price tag, and charming looks, the Meteor 350 was an instant hit, especially in Asia and parts of Europe.

The affordable, lightweight Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is now even more appealing thanks to a wider selection of colors for 2023. The new matte green and new deep blue colors for the 2023 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 are referred to as Fireball Matte Green and Fireball Blue, respectively. The Fireball version of the compact cruiser is the least expensive; it will retail for 4,390 Euros in Europe, which, at the time of writing, is equivalent to about $4,372 USD.

The Supernova, the most expensive model, is available in Supernova Red, a stylish two-tone black and red color scheme. The passenger backrest, the touring windscreen, and chrome highlights are additional characteristics of the Supernova trim. The Meteor 350 Supernova is valued at 4,590 Euros, which is equivalent to about $4,571 USD. The Stellar trim level, which lacks the touring windscreen but has chrome accents and a passenger backrest, is positioned between the Fireball and Supernova trim levels. Unsurprisingly, the Stellar is priced in the middle at 4,490 Euros, which is about equal to $4,471 USD.

Overall, there are now three equipment variations and ten color variants available for the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The 350 single-cylinder air-oil-cooled engine produces 20 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and trundles along with 18.9 ft-lbs of torque at 4,000 rpm. A top speed of 70 miles per hour and an amazing 84 miles per gallon of fuel consumption are claimed by Royal Enfield. The Meteor sports disc brakes with ABS at the front and back to assist newbies as they learn the ropes. Additionally, it has LCD instrumentation, a USB port, LED rear and parking lights, and an optional Tripper Navigation pod.