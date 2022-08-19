Sometimes, there’s nothing more impressive than a motorcycle builder completely flip the script on a custom project. From Sportster scramblers to Honda Monkey choppers, challenging the status quo only puts the fabricator's true skills on display. Fuchs Workshop’s Massimo Rinchiuso knows as much, and his Moto Guzzi 1000 SP café racer showcases his artistic vision and master craftsmanship.

Located in Ravenna, Italy, Fuchs Workshop is well-acquainted with the Mandello Del Lario brand. So, when Rinchiuso halted client work to take on a special project, he chose a 1979 Moto Guzzi 1000 SP grand tourer. He faced one major obstacle, though. The second-hand Goose was in sub-prime condition upon purchase.

“It was completely disassembled by the previous owner for a restoration attempt,” Rinchiuso confessed.

Not to be deterred, the Fuchs founder went to work. First, customizing the chassis in order to hang the transverse V-twin higher in the frame. That compact package also allowed Rinchiuso to sharpen the headtube angle and adopt a Yamaha R6 front end. The builder goes the custom route with the swingarm, however, fashioning an aluminum unit suspended by Öhlins shocks. A pair of machined aluminum, five-spoke wheels outfitted with Brembo calipers complete the reworked chassis.

Of course, Rinchiuso does away with the 1000 SP’s bloated bodywork and fabricates his own tins from aluminum. The bubble fairing, gas tank, and seat unit maintain the same line from tip to tail, capturing the textbook café racer stance. The clever customizer even fabricates a dual-function oil vapor recovery tank/rear mudguard and forms his own plexiglass windscreen.

Rinchiuso’s mastery doesn’t end with metalwork, however. He also revamps the air-cooled V-twin with a lighter flywheel, revised crankshaft, and a new camshaft. A set of 40 mm Dell’Orto PHM carburetors feed the mill a steady diet of gas while the SC-Project exhaust amplifies that iconic V-twin soundtrack.

Named Enzo after Rinchiuso’s grandfather, the Moto Guzzi 1000 SP café racer not only returns the Italian builder to his roots, but also proves that Fuchs Workshop has a bright future ahead.