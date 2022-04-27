Welcoming new riders into the sport can be a lot of fun—both for you, and for your new riding buddies. That shared sense of knowing you’ve been where they’re going, and can maybe help them along the way with some solid advice can be very rewarding. If you’ve ever taught someone how to do something, that sense of pride when they put all the pieces together and absolutely nail it is a real thing. While you’re most definitely helping them, it’s also a great feeling for you at the same time.

Like a lot of riders who’ve stuck with it, I’ve been on both sides of the equation that YouTuber Doodle on a Motorcycle shows us in this video. For those unfamiliar, she’s an experienced rider who’s ridden a bunch of different kinds of bikes. Here, she’s taking a couple of new riders under her wing and showing them how much fun mountain roads in north Georgia can be.

Both the new riders are on a pair of Yamaha MT-03s, while Doodle is riding a Triumph Tiger 660 with luggage. (Side note: If you don’t have luggage on your bike, it’s always nice when someone in your party does. Think of all the layers and extra gloves you can stash!)

From what we can see here, it’s a relaxed, easy group—doing smart things like making sure everyone’s tires are properly inflated, as well as making sure everyone’s warm enough for the cooler weather. Doodle brought extra layers she was happy to share with the other two riders, which will no doubt make them think about doing the same on their next ride into the mountains. They stopped for lunch, stopped for gas, and seemed to communicate well—all strong keys to keeping rides happy, comfortable, and engaging experiences for everyone on them.

Toward the end, they came across a downed rider being tended to by an emergency medical team at the side of the road. They didn’t see what happened, as the crash had occurred before they got there. From what they could tell, it was a single-vehicle crash—but still, it’s something you never want to see, particularly if you’re a rider. Unfortunately, you do see it sometimes—and then, maybe you do the smart thing that Doodle and these riders did, which is to stop and talk it out/shake it off afterward.

Riding is a unique blend of physical and mental capabilities, and if your head’s not where it should be, it can be more dangerous. You never want to see other riders crash—but thankfully, in this case, the best people to help were already on-scene and doing their job. If you do see something like that, the best thing you can do is take whatever time you need to get your head right and get yourself safely where you’re going. That’s an important thing to learn, too. Know when you can push yourself—and when you need to take a minute to process.

What’s your favorite new rider story? It can be anything, either from when you were a new rider, or about a new rider you’ve helped along the way. Let us know in the comments!