January, 2021, was a challenging month for the Italian motorcycle market. Compared to the first month of 2020, the industry experienced a 16-percent drop in sales. Of course, the COVID-19 health crisis hadn’t impacted consumer habits at that point, but January, 2020, also increased sales over the same period in 2019 by eight percent. January, 2021, was especially slow due to dealerships offering special deals on Euro 4 models in the closing months of 2020.

Luckily, the story is different this time around, with the Italian moto market bouncing back in January, 2022. During the first month of the year, motorcycle and scooter registrations rose to 13,797 units, representing a 12.2-percent improvement over the same month in 2021 (13,439). However, the numbers are still down 5.6 percent when compared to the 16,405 units sold in January, 2020.

If we exclude scooters and mopeds though, motorcycles experienced the highest increase in sales. Middleweight models accounted for 7,756 units moved, which equates to a 23.3-percent jump over January, 2021, and most importantly, 13.7-percent growth compared to January 2020.

2022 BMW R 1250 GS 2022 Honda Africa Twin

“Despite the unknowns, the market is confirmed to be very dynamic,” claimed Confindustria ANCMA (National Association of Motorcycle Accessories) President Paolo Magri. “Strengthening the leading role of some segments such as that of crossovers and naked, with the arrival of new proposals and the consolidation of models more usable and economical, capable of attracting an audience of new enthusiasts and also younger users.”

The enduro and naked bike segments led the way last month, with the Benelli selling 336 TRK 502 and 502 X units alone. Both the BMW R 1250 GS and Honda Africa Twin performed well too, with each moving 228 units.

While the figures for January, 2022, are encouraging, the motorcycle manufacturers are still facing supply chain challenges such as semiconductor and magnesium shortages. Hopefully, the Italian motorcycle market can continue its recent surge in sales while the producers and shippers work to restabilize the supply chain.