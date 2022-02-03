Automatic clutches provide multiple benefits for riders, especially on the racetrack. Instead of worrying about stalling or feathering the clutch, motocrossers, supercrossers, and enduro racers can focus on optimal line selection and battling for position. For that reason, Husqvarna partnered with Rekluse Motor Sport in 2016, showcasing the brand’s performance parts, including its signature automatic clutch.

After an initial three-year agreement lasting through 2019, Husky continued to collaborate with the Idaho-based firm throughout the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Now, the two parties will continue their successful technical partnership with Husqvarna off-road racing teams continuing to feature Rekluse products in 2022.

”We’ve enjoyed a great relationship with Husqvarna Factory Racing for many years and it’s really exciting to be continuing with our partnership through 2022,” noted Rekluse Motor Sport General Manager Alison Kelsey. “Over the last few seasons, the team has delivered championships in many different disciplines, which is fantastic for us as it proves the versatility, durability, and performance of Rekluse products. Looking ahead to the new season, we’re behind the team 100% and we are sure that it will be another successful year of racing.”

During the Husqvarna and Rekluse’s’ current relationship, Zach Osborne captured the 2020 AMA Motocross 450 championship. In the same year, Billy Bolt claimed the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship and followed it up with an FIM Hard Enduro World Championship title in 2021.

“We are delighted to continue our close working relationship with Rekluse,” stated Husqvarna Motorsport Vice President Robert Jonas. “The partnership has been incredibly successful across our motocross, enduro, and rally racing activities, with Husqvarna Factory Racing undoubtedly benefiting from Rekluse products. The last two seasons have been incredibly rewarding with titles in Pro Motocross, SuperEnduro, and Hard Enduro, thanks in part to the support of Rekluse. Looking ahead to 2022 we’re fully focused on achieving even more success together.”