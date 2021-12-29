As our world gets more and more connected, the same features that many love because they make their lives easier can unfortunately also be used against us. By now, most people know better than to use “password” as any kind of password for any program, app, or device. However, good cybersecurity practices go a lot further than that—including on our vehicles.

That’s why the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe has instituted a series of cybersecurity requirements that new vehicles must meet by July, 2024. All vehicles—cars, trucks, buses, and motorcycles included—must receive cybersecurity certification that ensures they meet all necessary requirements at all points during their expected lifecycles.

Spanish firm EuroCybCar is the first agency to offer such a certification for vehicles. In December, 2021, the firm announced that Spanish electric motorbike maker Rieju officially produced the first bike to receive this certification. The Rieju Nuuk CargoPro is a 6kW electric delivery scooter with a top speed of 90 km/h (just under 56 mph) with a range between 100 and 120 kilometers (or 62 to 74.5 miles).

To receive this certification, vehicles must successfully undergo three different types of attacks: physical, remote access, and app security. Now, UNECE regulation no. 155—which spells out these cybersecurity requirements—only applies in Europe. It’s unclear at this point what, if any similar requirements may be in effect in other regions. It’s also unclear whether this will be one more small difference between markets that vehicle manufacturers change according to where a vehicle is intended for sale.

Still, as more tech dystopian tales like would-be thieves and stalkers using AirTags to track their prey coming to light, enhanced cybersecurity on devices we use every day—regardless of our geography—seems like a good idea. Here’s hoping such preventive measures prove effective when they’re out in the world.