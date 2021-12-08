Motorcyclists expect their bike’s instrument panel to deliver all the necessary information in the clearest way possible. From analog speedos and tachometers to full-color TFT displays, users should be able to access the appropriate information without being distracted from the task at hand. However, riders of different disciplines value different metrics, and Continental’s MultiViu Sports display puts the user’s preferences at the forefront.

“Selecting a motorcycle is a lifestyle decision,” admits Continental’s product manager Patric Zimmermann. “The driver of a low rider motorbike is different in many ways from a motocross biker. However, both care a lot about how information is displayed to them. Both need a display that is as good as a smartphone and shows content in accordance with their particular preferences.”

To cater to such a broad audience, Continental offers the MultiViu Sports dash in several configurations. Manufacturers can choose between a 5-inch and 7-inch layout, landscape and vertical orientation, or adjust the aspect ratio to the model’s needs. The brand also offers established design language and layouts so OEMs don’t have to start from scratch.

Despite the platform’s flexibility, the standard units tout an 800 x 480-pixel resolution, a 1,000 cd/m² brightness value, and a 1,000:1 contrast setting. Optical bonding technology negate glares and fogging on the screen while a special coating mitigates fingerprints and smears.

Continental technicians have also future-proofed the display with Bluetooth smartphone connectivity. Suppliers can also customize the platform with external services such as weather information or music streaming capabilities. The brand is currently developing a MultiViu unit with a touchscreen feature for an even more user-friendly experience.

As of now, the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S and 1290 Super Duke R tout Continental’s MultiViu Sports 7-inch TFT display. With the level of customization and premium performance, we wouldn’t be surprised to see more models adopt the dash in the near future.