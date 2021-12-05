Something is brewing in Japan. Honda has filed and registered a new patent for a motorcycle, and it bears a striking resemblance to the Honda 1100 Rebel.

It seems like Honda are preparing to field yet another classic-style motorcycle in the market. This new filing shows a very similar layout to Honda’s cruiser which was launched very recently. Looking at the design, it’ll likely be a more standard version of the laidback Rebel 1100 with a more standard layout built around a tubular steel frame.

It’s very plausible that this motorcycle will make it into production and is set to join the Honda lineup in due time. The current CB1100 has been in production and selling since 2011, and a final edition in Japan marked the end of the generation’s stint in the market. Honda haven’t updated their emissions standard for the current 1100 as well, so that makes it in dire need of an update at this time.

Sources speculate that the Africa Twin’s 1084cc Unicam parallel-twin will make an appearance in this new model. The motor is rated for 102 horsepower and can also be paired with Honda’s dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The bike should have a different feel compared to the outgoing CB which has a four-cylinder.

Young Machine, once again, imagined what the final product could look like, and the source also claims that 2023 will be the year that we will get to see this bike officially.

Going off the historic nameplates of Honda, Young Machine called it the GB1100, in line with the naming of the recent GB350, and the initials of the old GB500. The GB models came with twin cylinders, and Young Machine even styled it according to the old Honda Hawk models.

Of course, the bike will be in a more retro style, but it’ll lose out on some of the more classic elements on a motorcycle like air-cooling as seen in the CB1100. In its place, it’ll get a modern engine which can warrant some mixed emotions with some purists, but it’s still a win if this model will launch sooner than later.