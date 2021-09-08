London, 8 September 2021: Formula 1 and Motorsport Network today launched the 2021 Global F1 Fan Survey in partnership with Nielsen, aimed at capturing the current views of F1 fans around the world towards the sport. The survey is expected to be the largest fan survey of its kind in the sport of F1, operating across Motorsport Network’s flagship Motorsport.com website in 15 languages.

Ellie Norman, F1 Director of Marketing and Communications said: “Understanding what our fans want and value about Formula 1 is the best way for us to make strategic decisions on where to take the sport next to remain engaging and entertaining for our audiences. By utilizing the power of Motorsport Network, we will be able to reach fans across the globe providing us with invaluable insight about what our audiences want from our sport and areas that we can improve in the future.”

In addition to identifying the fans’ favorite drivers and racetracks, the survey will draw fans’ views on wide-ranging topics including viewing habits, esports, and F1’s plans to have 100% sustainable fuels in the coming years. It will also showcase developing trends in fans’ attitudes towards F1 and highlight the growth in younger and more diverse audiences for the sport.

This is the third Global F1 Fan survey that Motorsport Network has undertaken, the first two having taken place in 2015 and 2017, each with more than 200K respondents. This years’ survey results will be compared to the data gathered from the two previous surveys, with the 2017 survey considered to be the largest survey undertaken for any form of motorsport.

James Allen, the President of Motorsport Network added: “Having completed a survey in 2015 with the FIA about Formula 1 and 2017 with WEC, we understand the importance of the Fan Voice surveys for the rights holders and organizers of major race series. The information gathered from this survey will allow us to learn more about the fans and their opinions, and to see what changes have taken place since Liberty Media took the reins of Formula1, providing better insight into assessing the success of the implemented changes.”

The Global F1 Fan Survey, which is open to anyone over the age of 16, will run for two weeks, kicking off on 8th September and running through 22nd September, with the results due to be published in the run-up to the US Grand Prix in late October 2021.

About Formula 1

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world’s most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB, and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

About Motorsport Network

Every month approximately 60 million dedicated users visit a Motorsport Network digital property, to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing. We sit at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries and provide authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences to our customers. We take them on a customer journey that encompasses news and insights, events, tickets, games, and eSports, so we leverage the network effect to add value to their experience. We use our in-house technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn, and improve. Our processes, content creation, and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience, clients, and partners.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a leading global data and analytics company that provides a holistic and objective understanding of the media industry. With offerings spanning audience measurement, audience outcomes, and content, Nielsen offers its clients and partners simple solutions to complex questions and optimizes the value of their investments and growth strategies. It is the only company that can offer de-duplicated cross-media audience measurement. Audience is EverythingTM to Nielsen and its clients, and Nielsen is committed to ensuring that every voice counts. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen offers measurement and analytics service in nearly 60 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

