Arguably one of the most beautiful bikes ever produced, the Ducati 998S is a gem of a collector's item if found in pristine condition. A 998S homage to a world champion in pristine condition, and with only two miles on the clock was almost unheard of—until I came across this listing.

One of only 155 units ever produced for the United States, this Ducati 998S is undoubtedly rare. The unit listed is number 80 of 155. It was made as an homage to American racer Ben Bostorm, who won a total of six races in the 2001 World Superbike (WSBK) championship.

In typical early 2000s fashion, the bike sports a set of very loud and period-correct decals with flames running down the side, plus stars and stripes tatted across its carbon-fiber bodywork. It even has the racer's signature on its fuel tank.

With a red, white, and blue paint scheme, the bike is a dead-match between Bostorm's helmet livery at the time. Even the trellis frame of the Ducati is finished in a very luscious coat of metallic blue which appears to be untouched in the nineteen years of this bike's existence.

Now, it wouldn't be a racer's replica if it didn't have race-ready equipment, would it? The bike's stacked with Öhlins suspension, Marchesini wheels, and Brembo brakes. However, that 998cc L-twin engine is all Ducati. When the bike was new, it punched out 136 horsepower and put down 74.4 pound-feet of torque, and revved out to a red line of 13,000 RPM. Meanwhile, the speedometer goes all the way to 180 miles per hour. Also, we can't forget that gloriously low-mileage odometer.

The bike has spent most of its time at two dealerships prior to the seller's acquisition in January of 2021. The bike has sat unmoved, unstarted, and unserviced since it was delivered to the first owner. Check it out on Bring a Trailer. The bidding ends on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.