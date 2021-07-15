Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announced today it has entered into gaming and esports licenses. The esports license was entered into with an intent by the parties to the license to form an exclusive relationship to develop official esports INDYCAR SERIES events. The debut title is expected to launch in 2023 on Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as PC. The partnership additionally includes an esports agreement that could kickoff as early as this year. Details on competitions that will feature NTT INDYCAR SERIES athletes are expected to be announced at a later date.

“Motorsport Games and INDYCAR are thrilled to provide fans with a long overdue dedicated gaming experience,” said Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games. “After decades of world class racing, we cannot think of a more deserving league for a video game franchise. INDYCAR shares our commitment to bringing authentic experiences to motor racing enthusiasts. Fans can anticipate the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to meet the same level of excellence and immersive gameplay they expect from Motorsport Games.”

“Our partnership with Motorsport Games will bring the fierce competition of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to a global gaming audience hungry for quality motorsports content,” said Mark Miles, President and CEO, Penske Entertainment. “Like the talent and depth of our field, INDYCAR’s universe continues to expand and grow rapidly. Motorsport Games is an industry leader with a track record of innovation and we know our fans will have 2023 and the debut of this new NTT INDYCAR SERIES video game circled on their calendars.”

Motorsport Games’ relationship with INDYCAR will produce a brand new franchise that has been eagerly anticipated by racing and gaming fans alike. INDYCAR’s bold, audacious, and unapologetic style of racing is primed for a video game franchise built entirely around its expanding brand. North America’s premier open wheel racing series features a growing roster of rising young stars and talented veterans with global name recognition. These daredevil athletes compete across a uniquely challenging and diverse set of ovals, road and street courses.

“I am super excited our fans will be able to bring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES into their homes with this new video game franchise,” said Arrow McLaren SP driver Pato O’Ward. “This is such a great opportunity for fans to connect to our series even more, from watching us on the weekends to playing as us on their favorite tracks whenever they want.”

For more information, please visit: https://indycargame.com/

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including NASCAR, INDYCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”). Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League among others.

For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com

About INDYCAR:

INDYCAR is the Indianapolis-based governing body for North America's premier open-wheel auto racing series, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The series features an international field of the world's most versatile drivers – including six-time series champion Scott Dixon, two-time series champion Josef Newgarden and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato – who compete on superspeedways, short ovals, street circuits and permanent road courses. The season consists of 16 races in the United States and is highlighted by the historic Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. For more information on INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, please visit www.indycar.com.