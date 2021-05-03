Suzuki U.K. introduced new colors for the 2021 V-Strom 1050 and 1050XT at the end of April, 2021. It’s unclear when or if these colors might be seen in other markets, but since the 2021 V-Strom 1050 and XT haven’t been introduced in the U.S. yet, those of us across the pond can always hope. Let’s take a look.

On the XT, three duo-tone options and one solid fill out your list of 2021 color choices. You can select Champion Yellow No.2 and Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Brilliant White and Glass Blaze Orange, Metallic Oort Grey and Glass Sparkle Black, or Glass Sparkle Black.

Both the Glass Sparkle Black and Champion Yellow No.2/Glass Sparkle Black options come with some rather nice-looking gold rims with their wire-spoke wheels. The all-black bike echoes the gold rims with gold paint accents on the tank and next to the saddle. Meanwhile, the Metallic Oort Grey/Glass Sparkle Black gets metallic blue rims, which echo the blue graphic accents and dark blue saddle. The Pearl Brilliant White/Glass Blaze Orange sticks to black rims, in keeping with its simpler, retro appearance.

Gallery: 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 and 1050XT - U.K. Version

9 Photos

The differences in equipment between the V-Strom 1050 and the 1050XT remain the same for 2021. Where the XTs get wire-spoked wheels, the base 1050 gets cast aluminum wheels. The XTs also get crash bars and hand guards fitted as standard—not to mention more and different paint options than what’s found on the base 1050.

If you’re thinking about getting a 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 1050, your new color option for the year is Candy Daring Red/Glass Sparkle Black. Those cast-aluminum wheels continue the black portion of that duo-toned palette.

Base price for the 2021 V-Strom 1050 is £9,999 (or about $13,911). The XT starts at £11,599 (or $16,137). You can also choose the XT Tour, which adds three-piece aluminum luggage as standard for £12,799 (or $17,806). The XT Tour comes in all the colors offered on the regular XT, but the luggage is black in all cases.