It’s springtime in the northern hemisphere again, and you know what that means? New luggage options! Everyone’s excited to get back out on our bikes after a long winter’s nap, and ready to take off into the sunset at the first opportunity.

If you’re looking for a new tank bag to accompany you on your journey, Giant Loop just redesigned its Fandango and Diablo tank bags for 2021. The keyword here is “waterproof,” as that’s the feature that GL focused on with this update. Let’s take a look inside.

The Fandango and Diablo are very similar to one another in terms of appearance and features. What’s different is capacity: Fandango has 8 liters of storage space, while Diablo comes in at 6 liters. Both come with included, bright orange Dry Pods to hold all your belongings and keep them nice and dry inside each bag. The pair of tank bags also both come in your choice of black or gray to match your aesthetic.

Gallery: Giant Loop Fandango and Diablo Tank Bags - 2021 Design

9 Photos

The bags are constructed of Giant Loop’s Bomb Shell™ coated fabric, with hybrid radio-frequency (RF) and sewn construction. GL says this makes them waterproof, mudproof, snowproof, and even dustproof as long as you use your Dry Pod to enclose all your items within the bag. They also come with internal and external pockets, as well as a movable divider inside for convenience.

An RF-welded waterproof clear map/smartphone lid pocket has a handy electronics cable pass-through so you can easily charge your device inside your bag on the go. A three-point mounting harness is made to fit most bikes, no matter what type you’re riding. Integrated D-rings allow for easy mounting of Giant Loop’s Pannier Pockets, which are sold separately, if you need additional storage. Both the Fandango and the Diablo unzip from the harness easily for your off-bike walkabouts.

Another feature that makes Giant Loop’s Fandango and Diablo stand out is how it mounts on your fuel tank. They’re designed with a concave shape to allow air vents to breathe properly, and the handy zip at the base lets you simply flip the bag out of the way to fill your tank. No need to worry about it getting in your way at the pump.

MSRP on the Diablo starts at $250, while the Fandango starts at $260. Both bags are currently listed as being in stock on Giant Loop’s website. If these bags live up to Giant Loop’s claims, they sound like they could be up to whatever your on-road or off-road adventures have in store.