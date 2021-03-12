Yamaha’s YZF-R7 is the stuff of legend. Released in 1999, the race homologation motorcycle’s 749cc capacity slotted it between the recently introduced R6 and R1, but the R7 was in a league of its own.

Designed to compete in the Suzuka 8 Hours endurance races and Superbike World Championship, Yamaha set lofty goals for its first-rate middleweight. However, Team Blue limited the R7’s production run to just 500 units, making the model a sought-after prize for collectors instead of racers. Now, a zero-mile YZF-R7 OW02 is up for grabs in West Yorkshire, England, and it’s no less prized today than pre-Y2K.

Gallery: 1999 Yamaha YZF-R7 OW02

6 Photos

Though this example will probably only see the polished floor of a garage or showroom, the R7 was a formidable weapon back in its day and shares its DNA with Yamaha’s legendary YZR500 MotoGP machine. The DOHC inline-four engine touted 20 titanium valves, Ohlins front and rear suspension delivered nimble handling, and the shortened Deltabox II frame helped reduce dry weight to 416 pounds.

Despite the race-ready fixings, Yamaha sold the R7 in street-legal form with just 106 horsepower. At $32,000, the price of admission was steep and upgrades weren’t far behind. Yamaha offered two race kits for the R7. One of which cost over $900 (at the time) and bumped the horsepower up to 135 while a $12,000 kit returned 162 ponies. Of course, we doubt the unit for sale will ever see the race track (let alone the road), but it’s no wonder the R7 became a collector's item with prices like that.

If you were experiencing sticker shock before, don’t look now. The YZF-R7 OW02 on sale comes with a £59,995 ($83,323 USD) price tag. However, if you can pony up the dough, the West Yorkshire dealer can arrange worldwide delivery. Yes, Yamaha’s R7 is the stuff of legends but you’re going to have to be a legend yourself if you’re going to snag one.