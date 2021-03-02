Wanting to do something a bit different is a pretty relatable human impulse. That’s why, for example, you might go with a Yamaha Enticer 125 when you’re surrounded by Royal Enfield and Bajaj baby cruisers in India. After all, the Enticer still has that low-slung look about it, but it has the benefit of not being the same thing everyone else is riding. That counts for something, right?

You can make any bike even more your own by customizing it, of course. That’s apparently when you call in Rakesh Babu. He’s an everything-customizer who puts videos up on his YouTube channel under the name Sudus Custom.

His videos are in Malayalam, but even if you don’t speak the language, you can still take a peek at the visuals and see what he’s done. As you can see in this one, that Yamaha Enticer we were just talking about has effectively been reskinned to resemble a Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight.

It’s still running that 125cc thumper under all of Babu’s custom bodywork, but the overall visual effect is impressive. The fiberglass engine covers he made to give it that V-twin look also show off the man’s considerable skills. Once more, if your goal is to stand out among all the Enfields and Bajajs on the road on your daily commute, this looks like a pretty convincing way to do it.

That custom exhaust also looks and sounds quite nice, as you can hear in a very short clip in this video. The first five minutes of the video concentrate on the Enticer build, with the remainder veering off into some of Sudus Customs’ other projects. Thankfully, you get to see and hear a short ride video of this Enticer custom in action. There’s also a very handsome and comfy-looking custom seat, and the headlight and fog lamp placement up front looks absolutely on-point.