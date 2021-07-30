5 Best Parts To Buy On eBay For The Honda Grom

The sun is shining, the birds are singing, and what could be better than starting a new bike project? Whether you want your bike to look good, sound better, and/or improve its performance, eBay and its selection of millions of parts is here to help. Simply plugging in your bike’s year, make, and model and you'll find every part imaginable designed to fit your application.

Let’s say you’ve just picked up a sweet pre-2021 Honda Grom 125, and you’re ready to dig in. Once you’ve decided what you want to do first, you can find a whole bunch of good stuff from sellers with great buyer feedback to get your Grom closer to your goal. This list is just the tip of the iceberg, but here are top picks for the best parts to get you started.

If you’re less than fond of the way the tail-end of your 2017 through 2020 Honda Grom looks from the factory, don’t worry. Aftermarket parts specialist Yoshimura felt that way, too – and it designed a nice, tidy little fender eliminator to clean that rear right up. Find Yoshimura Fender Elimination Kit on eBay right now for just $139, including free shipping.

While riders of all ages, shapes, and sizes love their Honda Groms, they are, without a doubt, relatively small bikes. If you’re a rider with long legs, you’re going to want to invest in a good set of rearsets for your Grom – and that goes double if you plan to take it to the track.

That’s where these Driven Racing TT Rearsets come into play. They’re machined from T6 aluminum, come with four different mounting positions, are fully adjustable, and are proudly made in the USA. Find the Driven Racing TT Rearsets here on eBay right now for $344.99 plus $15 shipping.

If you want to build your track Grom into a pocket rocket, look no further than the Yoshimura RS-2 Carbon Race Exhaust. It’s built for closed-course competition use only and not sold for street use. Yosh claims a peak horsepower gain of 12 percent and a peak torque gain of 6 percent over stock. It also looks cool and sounds great, which are two more reasons you might want to think about it. Find the Yoshimura RS-2 Carbon Race Exhaust here on eBay for $569 with free shipping.

If you’re going to do some heavy-duty racing with your Grom, you’re going to want to beef up your clutch. This kit made by EBC offers higher heat resistance and longer wear than the stock clutch, thanks in large part to its heavy-duty springs and Kevlar-lined plates. The Honda Grom kit is designed to fit 2013 through 2020 models and stands up to all the intense riding you want to do with it. Find the EBC SR clutch kit on eBay for $116, including free shipping.

As anyone who wants to tweak performance on their bike knows, there comes a time when you need to upgrade that suspension. Öhlins is one of the most well-respected suspension specialists in the world, with good reason. If you’re ready to step up your Grom’s game to a fully adjustable rear shock, and you’re rocking a 2013 through 2016 Grom, then the HO424 may be what you’re looking for. This seller is a certified Öhlins dealer who will set the shock up to your rider weight and use specifications before shipment. Find the Öhlins HO424 Rear Shock here on eBay for $500 with free shipping.

