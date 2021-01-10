If the lawyers had their way, every new motorcycle would be covered in stickers telling you not to ride without a helmet, don't speed, don't wheelie, don't jump across the Grand Canyon... Reality isn't that bad, fortunately, but bikes like Arrick Maurice's Ducati Scrambler still come with a few warning labels that disrupt the clean lines of that bright red trellis frame. Removing them is pretty easy, but preserving them is the real trick.

Three out of four "tools" you need are items you probably already have kicking around the house: a hairdryer, a shop rag, and WD40. You can also use a heat gun if you happen to have one, but be careful. It could get too hot and melt plastics in the area you're working, especially if the stickers you're removing are actually on plastic. Even if you have a heat gun you might still want to sneak into the bathroom and swipe the hairdryer when nobody's looking.

Using the hairdryer, heat up one corner of the sticker you want to remove. After a few minutes, you should be able to carefully start to peel the corner up with your finger. Move the hairdryer along the sticker, slowly heating and peeling as you go. Patience is the key here so you don't rip the sticker. Eventually, it will come off completely, intact, and undamaged. Spray some WD40 on a shop rag, then wipe down the area where the sticker used to be. This will remove any remaining adhesive from the bike.

If you're just going to throw the stickers away, you're done. Arrick Maurice wanted to save his, though. It's possible a future owner of the bike might want them, either in their records or even to put back on the bike. That's where the final "tool" comes in: 3M adhesive transfer tape. The sticker, though intact, no longer has any stick to it. He uses the transfer tape to put a sticky but covered backing on the label once again. This gives a future owner the choice of what to do with it, whether it's to put it back where the factory put it, or put it on a friend's toolbox as a joke. Either way, the choice is theirs.