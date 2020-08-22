There's badge engineering, and then there's this. For the third time, Harley-Davidson has lent its brand and badging to a pickup truck. This time, the lucky recipient is GMC, not Ford like the previous two Harley-Davidson edition trucks. Doug DeMuro took a close look at the latest version from GMC and is here to share its ridiculous ostentatiousness with us. If you're not interested in a detailed truck review, don't worry, Doug already reviewed the Sierra in another video. This one is strictly about the changes to the Harley-Davidson edition.

First, the truck is freaking enormous. Thanks to a BDS suspension with Fox shocks to lift the truck, we can barely see Doug's head over the "Harley-Davidson-inspired ram air hood" as he stands behind it. I've met Doug DeMuro. I'm six feet tall, and he towers several inches over me, which should give you an idea of just how tall this truck is. You wouldn't be able to see me behind it at all.

The next thing you notice is a seemingly infinite number of Harley-Davidson badges all over the inside and outside of the truck. Some are obvious, like "Harley-Davidson" spelled out on the front doors, tailgate, windshield, and below the grill. Others are more subtle, like the special alloy wheels that resemble some Harley wheels, or the exhaust note that rumbles like a Harley because loud pipes.

Speaking of the grill, it has an obvious Harley orange outline. Less obvious until you look closely is that the holes in the grill itself are small Harley-Davidson shields. There have to be hundreds of them on the grill alone. If hundreds of small shields aren't enough for you, the solid truck bed cap has a ginormous Harley logo pressed into it. It's so large you could easily see it from the air, and possibly from the International Space Station.

Aside from the lift, the exhaust, and the appearance modifications, this is an otherwise stock GMC Sierra SLT, which retails for $62,000. That's already an expensive truck, but by the time Tuscany Motor Company is done performing the conversion, it commands an astounding $95,000 price. That's a premium of $33,000. That's enough to buy an actual Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited and still have some cash left in your pocket. Why would anyone buy an excessively badged Harley pickup truck when you can buy an actual Harley-Davidson for less?

The final quirk and feature that amused me is something Doug doesn't mention but is visible near the beginning of the video: a slow drip of liquid from the truck onto the ground. No doubt this is simply condensation from the air conditioner, but to me it evokes the Harley-Davidsons of old, marking their territory by dripping a bit of oil while they're parked.