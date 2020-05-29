Keep it casual...and protected.
Many motorcyclists turn to Alpinestars for high-performance protection on the racetrack. Whether that track is made of dirt or asphalt, the Italian company offers protective gear for various race applications. For those of us that aren’t MotoGP riders, motocross racers, or track junkies, we typically associate the brand with competition. After all, not many of us want to squeeze into a one-piece race suit for a putt down to the local grocery.
However, Alpinestars' latest line of street-oriented riding apparel emphasizes comfort while retaining the same level of safety the company is known for. With an updated version of the AIR jacket, new CR-X DRYSTAR riding shoes, and REEF gloves, riders can be as confident in their gear off the track as they are on it.
For 2020, the T-GP PLUS v3 AIR jacket consists of an abrasion-resistant shell with Alpinestars’ Nucleon Flex Plus armor at the shoulders and elbows (back and chest armor sold separately). Large mesh panels at the chest, back, and upper-sleeves promote airflow and a removable thermal liner keeps riders cool during the hot summer months. Of course, the T-GP PLUS v3 AIR jacket can be paired with Alpinestars pants thanks to the full-circumference zipper at the waist.
Riders looking for casual footwear to fit an urban environment are in luck with the CR-X DRYSTAR riding shoe. The waterproof yet breathable membrane allows the shoe to endure all-weather conditions while keeping the rider dry and comfortable. With a 9mm offset between the heel and toe (similar to running shoes) and a TPU CE-certified plate in the sole, the CR-X riding shoes provide all-day walking support while off the bike and unparalleled protection while on it. Alpinestars also offers the riding shoe in an assortment of colors to suit anyone’s tastes.
Lastly, the REEF glove emphasizes breathability without sacrificing protection. Pairing the stretch fabric construction with a synthetic suede palm and PVC covered hard knuckles, Alpinestars creates a great combination for a summer riding glove. Practically standard on most modern gloves these days, the gloves feature a touchscreen-compatible index finger for navigating through a smartphone or GPS unit.
Unsurprisingly, the T-GP Plus v3 AIR jacket comes in as the most expensive piece with a price tag of $239.95. The CR-X DRYSTAR riding shoe comes in a close second at $199.95 and the REEF gloves straggle way behind at an extremely affordable $34.95. Given the level of functionality and protection, it seems like each piece of Alpinestars Technical Motorcycle Collection is a reasonable value for racetrack-bred protection on the street.
