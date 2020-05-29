As life gradually returns to normal following the two-month-long coronavirus lockdown, event organizers are tasked with evaluating the situation. Should their events be rescheduled or should they be canceled altogether?

While some have to reschedule for 2021, others like Ducati can work out a new 2020 calendar. The Italian firm recently announced an updated schedule for its Ducati Riding Experience (DRE) program. Now, Ducati confirms that the Scrambler Days of Joy will also get a 2020 edition and there are three dates to check out on the calendar.

What are the Scrambler Days of Joy, you may ask? The program offers a variety of one and two-day events that invite riders of all levels of experience to learn to ride off-road and on a dirt track and to explore the Italian backcountry.

This year, two types of events are offered. On July 4-5 and July 11-12, 2020, participants will get to enjoy the Scrambler Experience Toscana 2020. The event offers a two-day, 215-mile guide tour of the Eroica trail that weaves through the Tuscan landscape, complete with a few gastronomical stops along the way and an overnight stay in Montalcino. The €499 ($550) package includes a welcome kit, the services of an instructor, two lunches and one dinner, the hotel stay, as well as a Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled rental.

The second event on the calendar is a riding school that will take place on September 6, 2020. Participants will be offered a chance to learn the basics of riding, hone their off-roading skills, and even attend the flat track school.

They will also be offered the opportunity to attend a cooking class instead. All participants will be invited to attend a basic maintenance course and will receive a certificate after completing the program. Pricing for this program varies between €50 ($55) for the cooking class and €349 ($387) for the off-road program with Scrambler Desert Sled rental.

You can find all the information about the Ducati Scrambler Days of Joy and subscribe online.