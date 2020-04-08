Just how quick is a bone stock 2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R around a track? To answer that question, it definitely helps if you’re Suzuki MotoGP test rider and 2014 WSBK champion Sylvain Guintoli. In this video, you get to see him take said Gixxer around the Donington Park circuit, which is located conveniently close to his home.

According to Guinters, there were absolutely zero modifications to this bike except for a slight adjustment in tire pressure when he got to the track. He went from his house to the track on the Gixxer, riding on public roads in full leathers. Who’s always prepared? Professional racers.

How did it go? After running several laps, Guintoli found that his best time was a 1 minute 37 second run. Way back in the ancient year of 2017, GBR Kawasaki Racing Team’s Tom Sykes set a Donington Park lap record on his 2017-spec ZX-10RR of 1 minute, 26.641 seconds. That was on race tires, not road tires. All things considered, the 2020 GSX-R1000R did quite well for itself in Guintoli’s hands.

What if you’re not a seasoned professional racer, though? What kind of results can you expect to get from your beloved street-focused sportbike at a track day? Experience and skill levels undoubtedly vary, but we all share one thing in common: we can always get better than we are right now.

Part of how you do that is analyzing past performance, and in a move that’s completely separate from this Gixxer video, Sylvain Guintoli just offered to help riders at a handful of UK tracks (Donington, Oulton Park, Mallory Park, or Cadwell Park) improve their skills with data analysis.

If you have a GoPro and recorded track day sessions at one of those facilities, Guinters has offered to analyze your .lrv file and give you some pointers while we’re all staying home. Getting your head in the game will help when you get back on track. Find out full details on his Facebook page.

Sources: YouTube, Facebook