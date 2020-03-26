When you think about going out to play in the snow, what do you think of? Chances are, you probably don’t think about heading to your local skate park. I’m going to guess that you also don’t think about taking your motorcycle out, whether it’s electric or not. (Save that for the icy Baikal Mile, gosh.)

That is, unless you’re Gregoire Sigaud and Kenny Thomas. If you’re one of those two people, you might think it’s an excellent time to take your electric bike over to Val d’Isere, a ski resort that just happens to be nearby. Then, you just might record some awesome video as you have fun quietly doing tricks and catching air in the snow on said electric bike. You know, as you do.

Does this not look like the best possible time you could be having in the snow? What’s kind of interesting is that on an electric bike, you don’t get the same acute sense of disturbing an otherwise pristine winter landscape that you might on a gas-powered bike. The end result is somehow energetic, joyful, and peaceful all at the same time.

The pair first shared this video with the world on March 25, 2020, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. There’s joy and beauty in the world, no matter where we are. Even in tough times, people are still creating and sharing those sparks. Perhaps that’s even more important than our usual impulses to share that cool thing we saw during completely average times.

If you’re a rider with an action cam, and you’ve been recording a bunch of footage for some time now, maybe it’s time to do something awesome with it. Teaching yourself new skills like video editing can be a great project to get yourself stuck into, and it might make both you and the people who watch your video later feel better, even for a little while.

