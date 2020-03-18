If you had plans to attend the 2020 Quail Motorcycle Gathering and Quail Ride, you’ll need to change them. The Peninsula Signature Events and Quail Lodge & Golf Club just announced that the weekend event scheduled for May 15 and 16, 2020 has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Ticket sales for the 2020 event are now closed. Additionally, the 2021 event has been announced for the weekend of May 14 and 15, 2021, and that’s important because all ticket holders for 2020 will be able to roll their tickets over to the 2021 event if you want. Refunds are also available for 2020 tickets if you’d prefer. Per the Quail, refunds will also include transaction fees, not just the cost of the tickets themselves.

If you were a confirmed Entrant or a Private Collection exhibitor for the 2020 event, you’ll be able to roll over your fee payment for automatic acceptance at the 2021 event. As with ticket sales, you may also choose to receive a full refund (including transaction fees) instead. The same rules also apply if you signed up to participate in the Quail Ride.

The one thing that doesn’t automatically roll over is any guest rooms you may have booked at the Quail Lodge & Golf Club. These are also not automatically canceled. If you reserved guest rooms, you’ll need to cancel them yourself by following the instructions in your reservation confirmation letter, or else phoning the Quail’s reservations department at 1 (866) 675-1101. If you do wish to reserve guest rooms for 2021, you’ll be able to do so in October 2020.

These are uncertain times for everyone, and while it’s sad that this event is canceled, the organization ultimately made the right call for safety. Also, if you’re going to cancel an event, there are a lot worse ways to do it than automatically rolling most things over to the following year’s event, or offering your choice of a full refund including fees. In the meantime, ride safe, everyone, and hope that the 2021 event finds the Quail back on form.

Source: The Peninsula Signature Events and Quail Lodge & Golf Club