The 2020 international motorsport calendar continues to shift and change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), International Road-Racing Teams Association (IRTA), and Dorna collectively announced that the Argentina MotoGP round originally scheduled for April will now be rescheduled for November. Meanwhile, the FIM and Dorna announced that both the Spanish and French rounds of World Superbike had now been rescheduled for October.

The Argentina MotoGP round will now take place from November 20 through 22, 2020. It had originally been scheduled for April 17 through 19, but that plan is officially no more. As the 2020 MotoGP season currently stands, the new season opener will be the Gran Premio Red Bull de España at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto on the weekend of May 1 through 3, 2020.

Both the FIM and Dorna also announced that as far as the World Superbike 2020 calendar is concerned, the Pirelli Spanish Round is now rescheduled for October 23 through 25. Previously, it was marked down for March 27 through 29. Additionally, the Pirelli French Round has now moved to the weekend of October 2 through 4. Previously, France was scheduled for September 25 through 27.

Many professional racers are taking this additional time to do lots of dirt riding, as you’ve no doubt seen if you follow any of them on social media.

That’s an impressive rooster tail!

You probably won’t see air like this on any MotoGP tracks this year (at least, we hope not).

Here are links to all the official series calendars:

MotoAmerica isn’t an international series. So far, the only change officials have announced is that the Circuit of the Americas rounds previously scheduled to take place over the MotoGP COTA weekend have also been rescheduled for the new MotoGP COTA date in November. We’ll keep any future schedule updates for MotoAmerica within this post, too.

As I’m sure everyone reporting any type of news has repeatedly mentioned, this is an ongoing and evolving situation. To keep everything simple, we’re making this post a one-stop-shop for 2020 race calendar updates going forward, and we’ll include dates on our updates so you can make sure you have the most current information available.

Sources: MotoGP, WSBK