Can you smell spring in the air? I sure can and it’s making me excited to get back on the road. Once the snow clears, obviously. I don’t know for you, but with the warmer days just around the corner, I’m inspired to plan my next motorcycle road trip. Whether you’re the free-spirit or the guided tourist type, there’s an adventure for you out there. If you plan to attend the 2020 Quail Motorcycle Gathering this upcoming month of May, then you might want to check out what Native Moto Adventures has to offer.

California-based motorcycle touring company Native Moto Adventures offer riders from all over a chance to discover California in a guided tour context—for those who prefer a follow a leader. The company has now announced that it will sponsor the 2020 Quail Motorcycle Gathering and that a special tour will be organized for the occasion.

In May 2020, riders interested in making a special trip out of their visit to the Quail, are invited to join in Native Moto Adventures on a four-day trip from San Francisco to Carmel-By-The-Sea, California where the event will take place.

On that special “5-Day Quail Motorcycle Gathering + Highway 1 Experience”, travelers will get to enjoy a ride along Coastal Highway 1 to and Carmel-By-The-Sea, as well as a visit to the Pinnacles National Park on the way back to San Francisco. The trip includes accommodations, meals, and your ticket to access the Quail Motorcycle Gathering. Tolls and fuel are left to the guests’ discretion. If your personal bike can’t make the trip, Native Moto Adventures can arrange a bike for you at an additional cost.

This year’s gathering will celebrate the Harley-Davidson XR750, MV Agusta 750S, and BMW /5 50th Anniversary and showcase a slew of motorcycles of all genres and eras. The Native Moto Adventures’ trip will take place from May 14 to 18, 2020.

Source: Native Moto Adventures