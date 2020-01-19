Triumph issued two recalls on January 15, 2020. Certain 2016-2018 Thruxton, 2016-2019 Thruxton R, and 2020 Thruxton TFC motorcycles may have a bad side stand spring. Additionally, 2019-2020 Speed Twin motorcycles may have a problem with the gearshift linkage.

In the case of the Thruxtons, the issue is that the side stand spring may fracture, possibly allowing the side stand switch to activate and shut off the engine. The spring may vibrate through resonance, weakening it and causing it to break. The replacement spring will be inside a rubber sleeve, preventing the resonance and this problem from occurring.

As for the Speed Twin, the gearshift lever linkage may become loose from the ball joint, resulting in excessive movement at the end of the shift lever. If this condition occurs, it may prevent the ability to change gear. The original contaminated thread locking compound provides reduced adhesion and permitted a loosening of the ball joint. The rider may notice a deterioration in the quality of the feel of the gear change as the linkage loosens. The fix involves simply applying a new thread locking compound to the existing components to ensure that they do not come loose. While you're there, make sure another Speed Twin recall for a misrouted coolant hose has been taken care of as well.

Should they have any questions or concerns, owners of the affected Triumphs may contact Triumph customer service at 1-678-854-2010 to have their VIN checked and to receive instructions. The NHTSA also offers a hotline service should customers have any questions. It can be reached at 1-888-327-4236. The NHTSA recall numbers are 20V-015 for the Thruxtons and 20V-014 for the Speed Twin. Triumph's recall numbers are SRAN 570 for the Thruxtons and SRAN 569 for the Speed Twin.