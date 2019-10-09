With the biggest motorcycle shows of the years only weeks away and a new model-year ready to roll in shortly after, manufacturers are setting the table and preparing us for what they’re about to serve. In the next few weeks, an increasing number of new models are expected to be unveiled and one was just added to the list. This time, it’s KTM setting down its plate and waiting to lift the lid. We’re getting a new Duke for 2020.

In a video released on October 8, KTM is inviting us to “#GetDuked”. The short clip is pretty much an assembly of manufacturing images, indicating that the company is hard at work on something new. Of course, the #GetDuke tag makes it obvious that the company isn’t teasing a new EXC or Adventure.

We already know of a few Dukes cooking in the KTM kitchen. Earlier this summer, a new 390 Duke was spotted being tested in Germany. More recently, a new 790 Duke was also seen out on the roads. These test mules, combined with the rumors of new 490 and 890 engines being worked on by the big Orange give us plenty of options to consider.

There are, however, a few clues in the video that lead us to believe that what we’re getting isn’t a Duke but a Super Duke. A handful of keen-eyed YouTube users noticed features such as the carbon fiber components and single-sided swingarm, which in their opinion points to a new 1290. That would be consistent with the collection of spy shots we shared with you back in June that showed, guess what? A new Super Duke of course!

Spy shot snapped in June 2019. Still from the #GetDuke teaser.

Looking at the teaser up close, the most significant clue is the frame of the bike that appears in the video for a brief second. The orange trellis frame topped with a silver substructure that underlines the pillion is one of the most striking new features we observed in the spy shots. The same features can be noticed in the video as well, supporting the theory that the 1290 Super Duke R is the bike we’re going to see.

KTM will unveil the new model on November 5, which incidentally is opening day at EICMA. Keep your eyes peeled for a little something orange coming soon.