Lots of people collect things. I’ve got a bunch of Hot Wheels cars my dad gave me. My associate Mr. Wilson collects comic books. My uncle Bruce collects 1970s TV lamps and other assorted bric-a-brac. Then there are people like this hero in Clarks Grove, Minnesota, who amassed a staggering collection of 500 motorcycles. The running gag has always been that the formula for how many motorcycles you need is (n + 1), where n is the number you currently own. This dude might be the exception to that rule. Ye gods.

They run the gamut from the 1960s through the 1990s and are weighted very heavily towards the Japanese end of the spectrum. Only 100 of the 500 have titles, and the rest are being sold as parts bikes. You know things have gotten weird when one-fifth of the bikes are legal, and you’re still in the triple digits. Happily, the auction site lists some rough details on each bike, including which ones run, have titles, and keys.

There are plenty of machines in there that would be a peach to ride today. An old Honda CB 750 was going to be my first bike before I got my Suzuki for a steal. There's more than just crusty old Hondas and long-forgotten Yamahas in there, though. It's a legit treasure hoard.

Seriously, you could kill a whole evening, and a whole savings account, poring over the selection available. Sure, the majority don’t have titles, but a lot of those still run, so I’m sure that there’s something that could be done there. Even just looking at the ones with clean paperwork, there are literally 100 of them.

At the time of this posting, the bids on most of those are shockingly low. I’ve always talked about getting my girlfriend a motorcycle, and I did just finish building a new workbench in the garage. This timing could be dangerous.