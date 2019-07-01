Many motorcyclists are pretty hands-on people. Some more than others, for sure. At the very least, routine maintenance like oil changes or the chain trifecta (that’s cleaning, lubrication, and adjustments) are pretty standard skills we have in our mental toolboxes. If you like tinkering with electronics, and you wish you were more visible to other road users while riding, you might be interested in this smart helmet idea.

Few things are more maddening than when you have a near-miss—or worse, an actual accident — and the other party says “oh, I didn’t see you.” You know, when you’re standing there in your neon helmet, highly reflective jacket, and you just got knocked off your extremely bright and noticeable bike. Now, some people are never going to see you no matter what you do. While that’s annoying AF, it’s a sad fact we all have to ride through.

Still, having a helmet that displays your brake and turn signal lights in concert with your bike seems like an incredibly awesome and logical solution to this problem. That’s why motorcyclist and programmer Adnan Khan used a couple of Arduino units and transceivers to allow his bike and his helmet to communicate using the code he wrote. Now they light up at the same time, so his helmet and his bike are both signalling his intentions to the traffic behind him.

Khan posted links to both the transmitter and receiver portions of code in the description of his video, if you want to try this DIY trick at home. The video shows how he hooked everything up, and it looks like it would only encroach into your padding about as much as wiring up a helmet intercom system does. Still, always be sure not to compromise the safety and protectiveness of your helmet when doing this or any other DIY mod—after all, a helmet is no good if it doesn’t protect your head.

If you’re new to Arduino and need a primer, this guide is super handy. The problem of safety and being seen is an endless one for motorcyclists, and while this won’t guarantee anything, it’s a potential solution that makes a lot of sense. Thanks, Adnan Khan, for thinking of your fellow motorcyclists and sharing your creation with the world.

Sources: Arduino Blog, YouTube