Here in the U.S., basic rider courses aren’t required by law to get your motorcycle license. You do have to pass both a written and a skills test in all 50 states. Also, MSF courses usually offer both tests in their classroom and on their bikes so you can get your license, if you take those courses. Other private schools offer basic rider courses as well, so check your local area for options, availability, and prices.

It’s worth noting that in some states, such as my own state of Illinois, MSF basic rider courses are subsidized by the state. Our very own Domenick said the course he took in Florida was over $200 at the time he took it.

Meanwhile, MSF courses in Illinois are now completely free, and are paid for by Illinois motorcyclists every time we renew our vehicle registrations! You do have to pay a $20 deposit to hold your place in the course when you register, but it’s refundable after you complete the course. If you don’t show up, you can’t get a refund, though. MSF courses provide you with bikes to learn on for the duration of the course, and some other schools do, as well. You don’t even have to have a bike to learn how to ride, which is great.

It’s worth checking with the MSF organization in your state to see what their terms are. If you’re outside the U.S., your licensing and learning requirements may be different, so be sure to check with appropriate bodies to find correct information to suit your local situation.