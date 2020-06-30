When you first started riding motorcycles, what do you wish you'd known?
So, you’ve just made the choice to start riding a motorcycle. First of all, welcome! There’s so much for you to explore, learn, and get excited about with us, and we can’t wait to see what you’ll do and where you’ll go! We hope you’ll have safe and awesome journeys for many years to come, wherever and whenever you’re reading this.
As all of us here at Ride Apart have gathered our experiences over time, there are plenty of things we wish we’d known about riding before we started. If you’re an experienced rider, you may find some overlap with your own list, and you may have a few things you want to add, as well. Feel free to comment if there are things you’d add!
If you’re new to riding, we hope you’ll find this useful, so you can build a completely new list of things you wish you’d known a few years down the road.